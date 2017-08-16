Sidharth Malhotra Finally BREAKS Silence On His Break-Up With Alia Bhatt!

Speculations are doing rounds that Bollywood’s most adorable couple Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have called it quits again. Reportedly, all’s not well between the two and have been ignoring each other for a very long time. Sorts of reports also suggest that the two are maintaining distance from each other and might take a time to get back even as friends. The reason behind the breakup? Well, there are whispers about Sidharth Malhotra’s closeness with Jacqueline Fernandez being the reason behind their split.

Reportedly, it’s Sidharth Malhotra’s co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, who is allegedly causing trouble in paradise for the duo. Grapevine is abuzz with reports of Alia Bhatt being mighty upset with him for showering all her attention on Jacqueline.

However, Sidharth has finally spoken up on his alleged breakup with Alia Bhatt. Sid, who was present at “Bandook Meri Laila” song launch from his upcoming movie ‘A Gentleman’, was asked about this rumoured breakup with Alia. To which he replied, “Alia and I break up? For what? Breaking tables and chairs.”

He was also asked about how he used to impress his girlfriends in the past, to this he replied, “I used to do bad desi raps. As a true gentleman, I made fewer mistakes. I treat them nicely especially my girlfriends.”

Well, Sidharth has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours of his break up with Alia Bhatt. We wonder, what’s the truth!

