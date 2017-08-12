Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez And Directors Of A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky Repeat The Poker Night!

When Sidharth Malhotra hosted his film team and posed to be a perfect Gentleman!

Sidharth Malhotra threw a thank you party by hosting dinner at his house to the entire team of A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky last night.

The entire core team was present along with co-star Jacqueline Fernandez and directors Raj and DK!

The actor posing a perfect Gentleman especially looked into the menu for the night and ensured that it had all the favourite food items of the team.

While at the dinner Sidharth, Jacqueline, Raj, DK relived memories of playing poker on film sets.

The night was also followed by a fun poker game! Raj, DK, Sid and Jacky indulged in the game after playing it once before during the shoot of the film! Jacqueline during the trailer unveiling of the film had mentioned on how she had played for the first time and it proved to be lucky as she clearly emerged as the winner.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

While Sidharth, Raj and DK aced the card game, Jacky carried lady luck and superseded the men in the room.

Jacqueline Fernandez shares, “Sid is a great poker player. The first time I played poker I got very lucky”.

Although last night, tables turned and Raj won the poker game! The team was in full gusto and brought the house down.

A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky revolves around a case of mistaken identity and the adventures that it brings in the life of Gaurav and Rishi.

The film brings to the audiences, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra sizzling chemistry on screen.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.

Watch Video : BOC Exclusive Sidharth Malhotra And Jacqueline Fernandez Interview For A Gentleman