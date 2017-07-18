When Sidharth Malhotra And Jacqueline Fernandez Turned ‘Baat Ban Jaye’ Shoot Turned Into A Beach Party!

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez had a blast shooting for the party song ‘Baat Ban Jaye’ for their upcoming action comedy ‘A Gentleman- Sundar, Susheel, Risky’ which eventually turned into a beach party!

‘A Gentleman’ has been shot on the backdrop of breathtaking and picturesque locations of Miami.

The duo shot on the beaches of Miami for the groovy track ‘Baat Ban Jaye’, glimpses of which could be seen in the trailer. The actors had a blast shooting for the song where in they were seen letting their hair loose on the pretty beaches. The song was supposed to be a beach song.

Sidharth Malhotra has given huge party numbers like Disco Deewane, Drama Queen, Lets Nacho, Kala Chashma, Kar Gayi Chull. Jacqueline Fernandez has also got the nation grooving with her party tracks like Lat Lag Gayee, Jumme ki raat, Chittiya Kalaiyyan, Sooraj Duba hai, amongst others. The duo is set to take the levels even higher with ‘Baat ban jaye’ from their upcoming film, ‘A Gentleman- Sundar, Susheel, Risky’.

Sidharth and Jacqueline would be starring opposite each other for the first time with ‘A Gentleman’, however, the chemistry between them has already got everyone talking. The party track ‘Baat Bat Jaye’ will soar the mercury higher than before with the sizzling chemistry of the two actors.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez took the house down while shooting. Sidharth in an impromptu manner threw Jacqueline in the ocean, resulting in the entire crew jumping in the water. The party number suddenly turned into a beach party wherein the crew was seen swimming, dancing during the shoot.

The party got even bigger when the infectious vibe hit the locals as they joined in and danced to the tunes of ‘Baat Ban Jaye’.

‘A Gentleman’ is an action comedy that revolves around the mistaken identity of the Sundar and Susheel Gaurav and the Risky Rishi.

The posters and trailers have built immense curiosity amongst the audience. The trailer has got the audience all the more excited to witness the action, comedy, romance, and thrill that the film would unfold.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, ‘A Gentleman’ is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.

