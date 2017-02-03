Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up On His Marriage Plans!

Sidharth Malhotra reveals about his marriage plans.

Having worked together and making a debut in Student Of The Year together, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt have always been in the news for being spotted together. The two are extremely good friends and share a deep bond with each other. The two are spotted on cute dates, at airports and also on romantic vacations. And it’s no matter of doubt that the two look amazing together.

Having been a fact that Sidharth Malhotra is in his 30s and being a public figure, the entire nation wants to know his marriage plans. Well! When the actor was asked about his marriage plans, this is what he had to say.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

“I have no pressure from my parents to get married. At least, it hasn’t started yet. My parents are definitely liberal. But none of my cousins or close relatives was pressurised to marry at a certain age or to take up a certain profession or anything. My mother is still at that phase where she asks me, “Beta, are you still working?” They belong to the typical, middle-class section and are still concerned with kaam kaisa chal raha hai. A household thing or settling down will happen with time. Hopefully, before my 30s end. At least that’s the plan.

Well! That’s a great news for Sidharth Malhotra after all we love him so much in films that we would love him to focus on films.

Watch Video: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Or Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil: Guess Which Film Will Sidharth Malhotra Watch!

