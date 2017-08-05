Sidharth Malhotra: Why Would I Care About Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt’s Careers?

The young actor Sidharth Malhotra’s last film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ didn’t do quite well at the box office starring actress Katrina Kaif.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra had entered the industry with two other starting actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The trio joined under Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year’ which gained them a boost into the movie world.

Sidharth Malhotra told Mid-day that his failure at the box office hasn’t affected his mindset. He is not afraid of failing anymore and is sure his hard work will pay off someday. “After Baar Baar Dekho, I don’t fear failing. At this point in my career, I am in such a space where I don’t look at the work of any co-star with a competitive spirit. I have my career to build and wish to invest my energy into that…”

When asked about what he thought about his previous co-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Sidharth clearly stated that he didn’t think about their careers at all.

“…Why would I care about Varun and Alia’s careers? I have too much on my plate to worry about anyway.”

Sidharth Malhotra also added, “You have to make peace with the fact that there will even be better performers coming in after you. In order to maintain your sanity, you can only compete with your last performance. That’s all that matters.”

Now while Alia Bhatt has had a good number of movies ranging from serious to funny, she has done it all. ‘Highway’, ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Dear Zindagi’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ were some of her films after her debuting in SOTY.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, has managed to work with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dilwale’, John Abraham in ‘Dishoom’ and even star as the lead in his own films such as ‘Main Tera Hero’ and ‘Badlapur’.

He will be seen in his upcoming film ‘A Gentleman’ with co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is slated for a 25th August release. Sidharth Malhotra does have a valid point and we appreciate his good looks and his efforts in the industry!

