Sidharth Malhotra Has Got Something Special For Alia Bhatt And He Hopes That She Likes It!

Sidharth Malhotra has posted an adorable video for Ali Bhatt which says ‘Love You Alia’!

The young stars of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt have been allegedly dating each other for a very long time. The rumoured couple share an adorable chemistry. Although neither of them has ever come up accepting their relationship. They have always termed each other as ‘just a good friend’.

But there are certain things that are enough to drop a hint about their relationship. Like the actress crediting the actor as ‘the best kisser’ at Neha Dhupia’s talk show ‘No Filter With Neha’. Also, the two of them leaving an award show together saying, “Yeah, we’re going home together only” says a lot about their relationship.

Sidharth is very soon going to be seen in the film ‘A Gentleman’, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. It was yesterday only when the latest song ‘Chandralekha’ from their film was released.

The actor has used the lyrics of the same song to make something for Alia. The lyrics of the song read, “Oh Chandralekha, Jab Jab Tujhko Dekha… Aaye Aisi Feeling, First Time Tujhko Dekha”. By replacing the word ‘Chandralekha’ with ‘Alia’, the ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ actor has posted a karaoke video which ends with the words ‘Love you Alia Bhatt, Sid and Jacky’.

Sharing the video, Sid writes, “Have something special for you.. @aliaabhatt hope you like it.#Chandralekha #AGentleman @jacquelinef143”

Have something special for you.. @aliaabhatt hope you like it.#Chandralekha #AGentleman @jacquelinef143 A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

The actor has shared similar customised videos for Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and Shah Rukh Khan as well. But the fact that Alia was chosen first amongst all, proves that she is special for the actor!

Even Jacqueline has also posted such videos for Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan.

Check out all the videos here…

To the one and only @katrinakaif – you make all our hearts skip a beat! #Chandralekha #AGentleman @jacquelinef143 A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Sona Kitna Sona Hai! We love you @aslisona. #Chandralekha #AGentleman A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

To the King of Romance,super excited for #jabharrymetsejal tom.Good luck big hug Here’s our loveeeeee for you! @iamsrk @jacquelinef143 #Chandralekha #AGentleman A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Aug 3, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

‘A Gentleman’ is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, this year.