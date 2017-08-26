Sidharth Malhotra Trolled For Promoting A Gentleman During Punjab-Haryana Chaos

Looks like actor Sidharth Malhotra might have gotten too excited for his upcoming film A Gentleman

The upcoming movie ‘A Gentleman’ starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez is now making some major news. And not for the movie but because of the actors. Sidharth Malhotra has been super excited with promotions for his upcoming film and maybe he overstepped the bounds. According to social media, Sidharth has been very inconsiderate.

The actor made a rather bold choice by tweeting about his movie whilst Punjab and Haryana are in the midst of utter chaos.

Sidharth Malhotra tweeted saying, “To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove”

To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017

The two states were on the brink of chaos right from the time their leader Ram

Rahim Singh’s rape case court verdict was announced. The trial was held yesterday and he was declared guilty of the crimes he was accused of. But his followers have created enough violence over the news and the two states are now under curfew like situations.

Social media was all up in arms about this gross promotion while two states were witnessing violence. Sidharth then tried to calm them by adding that he was sad to see the situation getting worse in the two states.

“It’s really sad to see the situation worsen since morning and see people in Punjab and Haryana suffer. Love and prayers.”

Its really sad to see the situation worsen since morning and see people in Punjab and Haryana https://t.co/u8TeWwEaW0 and prayers. — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017

But the damage was already done, fans and twitteratis already began dragging the actor down for being selfish and not caring about the world.

R u really so stupid — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) August 25, 2017

This was a shameful way of promoting your film. For god sake can you get considerate — Rahul Bhutani (@BhutaniRahul) August 25, 2017

After this shameless tweet people should bycott his film — Sadak ka Gunda 😎 (@Raggi03) August 25, 2017

Seriously? No Sid no. — Kaneez Surka (@kaneezsurka) August 25, 2017

The guy is from the film industry, so clearly lacks basic sense. What a loon. — TJ (@KshitijTandon) August 25, 2017

Some even asked if the actor was acting or was he really this stupid to tweet something like this

There Are People Dying And All You Care About Is Your Movie?Are You Really That Stupid Or Just Acting?#RamRahimSinghhttps://t.co/PngYo4xn9u — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) August 25, 2017

A user even managed to find an irony in this tweet.

Irony: title of the movie is gentleman but he ain’t one! — Sandésh (@SandeshJhawer) August 25, 2017

I am planning to go to #Panchkula just give me the movie in phone. I would love to watch it between teargas and bullets. — Chandler Bing (@honest_jokes) August 25, 2017

In his defense, Sidharth Malhotra had tweeted long before the verdict was even out. The star mentioned it on his post after the trolling began, “To people who are commenting on my morning tweets, they were made before the verdict ! Thoughts n prayers”

To people who are commenting on my morning tweets,they were made before the verdict ! Thoughts n prayers — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017

We don’t know how to react to this except hope the matter ends soon.

