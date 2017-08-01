Sidharth Malhotra Unhappy With A Gentleman With Jacqueline Fernandez? Actor Reacts!

Recently, rumors have been surfacing on the internet about Sidharth Malhotra not being happy with his film ‘A Gentleman’. However, the actor took to Twitter to clear the air.

The actor rubbished the rumors that said that Sidharth Malhotra is not happy with the response his upcoming film ‘A Gentleman’ Sundar Susheel Risky has been garnering.

Sidharth has worked hard on the film, wherein he also practiced most of the stunts himself. It was wrongly reported that the actor feels his efforts are not bearing fruit.

However, the actor took to Twitter to clarify. He said, “Came back from London to hear that someone who looks like me has been spreading rumours! #MistakenIdentity 😄#JhandHaiMeriLifeBC 🤘#AGentleman https://t.co/DEjHQtmV7V”

Came back from London to hear that someone who looks like me has been spreading rumours! #MistakenIdentity 😄#JhandHaiMeriLifeBC 🤘#AGentleman pic.twitter.com/DEjHQtmV7V — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) July 31, 2017

The actor opted for a very quirky way to clarify the rumors as he mentioned someone who looks like him was spreading the rumors. ‘A Gentleman’ revolves around mistaken identity, which he hinted at through his tweet.

Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, ‘A Gentleman’. The trailer of the film has got everyone hooked and is receiving great response. The audience is eagerly awaiting the release of ‘A Gentleman’.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, ‘A Gentleman’ is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.

