Sidharth Malhotra's Bobby Moment In 'A Gentleman'

A Gentleman’s recently released trailer starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra gives a complete throwback moment.

The introductory scene in the trailer showcases Sidharth Malhotra’s smeared head with atta just like Dimple Kapadia scene in 1973 hit flick, Bobby.

The trailer takes us down the memory lane where Sidharth is welcoming Jacquelline with head covered with atta and belan in hand which reminds of the hit scene in the every green movie Bobby.

Director Raj Nidimoru explains, ”That was the idea. It’s obviously a Bobby reference, but we decided to use it on Sid instead. We had to show the two characters distinctly different and wanted to play it up with Sid’s Gaurav. So, this seemed like a perfect introductory scene with Jackie.”

The film starring Sidharth as Gaurav being a homely gentleman living in the US who likes to live within rules and doesn’t even want to bend rules let alone break them and Rishi being a more risky, thrill-chasing, six-pack flaunting, Dashing Gentleman who doesn’t mind shooting up some bullets.

Jacqueline’s look as Kavya who plays the role of impulsive, emotional, all-hearted girl has also received immense appreciation.

The film will feature Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez together in an action packed avatar.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.

