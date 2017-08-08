Simran Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Will Win Your Heart With Her Quirky, Carefree Act!

Simran Trailer kangana ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back again with another amazing role in upcoming film, Simran. Finally, the much-awaited trailer of the film is out and it looks brilliant, fresh and quirky. Kangana is back with another captivating character of a girl who is fond of living life to the fullest, with gambling and stealing being her addiction.

The trailer shows Kangana in a role of a Gujarati divorcee, Praful, who lives with her parents in the suburbs of USA. A free spirit, she seeks independence though acquiring her dream home.  The trailer promises a lot of fun, adventure with Kangana’s performance bang on. She is surely raising the bar of her own standards of acting with each film.

Simran is a journey of a young divorcee that oscillates between loves, family, emotions, crime, and money. The film is a heart-warming tale of a girl who will never give up in her life.

The film is directed by Hansal Mehta, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shailesh R Singh, Krishan Kumar & Amit Agarwal, Featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

Simran releases on September 15, 2017.

Watch the trailer below:

