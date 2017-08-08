Simran Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Will Win Your Heart With Her Quirky, Carefree Act!

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back again with another amazing role in upcoming film, Simran. Finally, the much-awaited trailer of the film is out and it looks brilliant, fresh and quirky. Kangana is back with another captivating character of a girl who is fond of living life to the fullest, with gambling and stealing being her addiction.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The trailer shows Kangana in a role of a Gujarati divorcee, Praful, who lives with her parents in the suburbs of USA. A free spirit, she seeks independence though acquiring her dream home. The trailer promises a lot of fun, adventure with Kangana’s performance bang on. She is surely raising the bar of her own standards of acting with each film.

Simran is a journey of a young divorcee that oscillates between loves, family, emotions, crime, and money. The film is a heart-warming tale of a girl who will never give up in her life.

The film is directed by Hansal Mehta, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shailesh R Singh, Krishan Kumar & Amit Agarwal, Featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

Simran releases on September 15, 2017.

Watch the trailer below: