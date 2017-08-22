Singer Toshi Shabri Reacts On The Viral Video Of His Niece That Was Shared By Virat Kohli!

Cricketers Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa had recently shared a viral video of a little girl being cruelly treated while studying. After going through lots of research, we revealed to you yesterday that the 3-year-old is Haya, is the niece of Bollywood singers Toshi and Sharib Sabri. The heartbreaking video shows the child crying in pain. The girl can be seen crying, begging the woman to teach her nicely.

Now while talking to Hindustan Times, singer Toshi said that the video was made for their family’s WhatsApp group, “Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan don’t know about us. Hamare bachche ke bare mein humein pata hai naah ki hamara bacha kaisa hai! Uska nature hai waisa… Agle hi pal woh khelne chali jaati hai. Agar aap usko chod do toh woh kahengi main mazzak kar rahi thi. Uske nature ki wajah se chod denge toh woh padai bhi nahi kar paayengi. (We know about our child better. Haya’s nature is such that after being scolded, the next minute she runs off to play. But, because of her nature if we don’t push her, she won’t study.)”

The family had no idea that the video will go this viral. He said, “Woh video ek maa ka video hai, apne bhai aur husband ko dikhaane ke liye banaya tha, ki bachchi bahut ziddi ho gayi hai. (The video was made by the child’s mother, who wanted to show her brother and husband that how stubborn the girl has become).

Toshi further added that how the education of the child is important and it’s okay for one to overlook the tantrums of the child if it’s the question of education. “The homework she gets in nursery, of learning numbers, she’ll never be able to learn. Woh jo rona hota hain, woh us moment ke liye tha taaki uski maa use padaaye na aur khelne de. Chota bachcha hai 2.5-3 saal ka. (All the crying was for that moment so that her mother doesn’t make her study and let her play. Haya is just about 3 years old). It’s not a big issue. Har ghar mein bachon ki alag zidd hoti hai, alag-alag tareeke ke bachche hote hain. [Ye] bachchi bahut zyada ziddi hai [lekin] humari laadli hai. (In every house there are different kind of children. Ours is a very stubborn child but is extremely dear to us),” he adds.

Here are some videos of the little kid named ‘Haya’ that have been shared by singer Sharib Shabri on his Instagram handle. Going by the videos that have been shared in 2016, the kid looks extremely smart and talented. It’s really upsetting to know that such a talented kid is being treated this worst by her mother.

ride with my jaaanam niece#gladiator#bike#gypsyking👊👊👊 A post shared by Sharib Sabri (@sharibsabri) on Jun 1, 2016 at 10:39pm PDT

my baby praying namaz#daughters#mama#myniece#peace A post shared by Sharib Sabri (@sharibsabri) on Jun 9, 2016 at 7:40am PDT

Independance day wish from my jaanam baby JAI HIND A post shared by Sharib Sabri (@sharibsabri) on Aug 15, 2016 at 12:35am PDT

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli, who was quite upset after watching the video, took to Instagram and wrote, The fact that the pain and anger of the child is ignored and ones own ego to make the child learn is so massive that compassion has totally gone out of the window. This is shocking and saddening to another dimension. A child can never learn if intimidated. This is hurtful.”

The fact that the pain and anger of the child is ignored and ones own ego to make the child learn is so massive that compassion has totally gone out of the window. This is shocking and saddening to another dimension. A child can never learn if intimidated. This is hurtful. A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

Yuvraj Singh too shared it:

Is that how you going to bring up your child ? Absolutely disgraceful and disturbing behaviour by this parent 😡 you need to give your child love and compassion to get the best out of them ! Unacceptable 😤 A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Aug 19, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

