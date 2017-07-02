SNAPPED: Jhanvi Kapoor Hits The Gym In Style, Flaunts Her HOT Body

Jhanvi Kapoor has been hitting the gym hard to gain a perfect figure!

The star kid Jhanvi Kapoor has been in news for a very long time. Now and then, there have been reports of the girl making her debut in the Bollywood film industry with some or the other actor.

If the reports are to be believed then she is very soon to make her Bollywood debut with the official remake of ‘Sairat’ or with the sequel of ‘Student Of The Year’. She will be starring opposite Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar.

And the actress needs to be in her best shape for that. Maybe that is the reason why she has been hitting the gym.

Jhanvi was spotted coming out of the gym and as usual, the young lady was looking stylish. She was seen wearing a sky blue jacket over a blue tee with black shorts. She had also put on pink sports shoes and was looking hot!

Earlier talking about Jhanvi’s career and her marriage, her mom Sridevi had said, “She wanted to do the film (Student Of The Year 2) and initially, I wasn’t in favour. I don’t think it’s a bad industry. I am a creation of this world. But as a parent, it would give me greater joy to see her married. But her happiness matters more, and if she does well as an actress, I will be a proud mother.”

