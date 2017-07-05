Snapped: Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan’s First Picture From The Sets Of Anand L Rai’s Next!

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have finally begun shooting for Aanand L Rai’s next.

As earlier we reported, Salman Khan will be doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s next, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai. Well, finally the moment has arrived and here’s the first picture of SRK and Salman heading together for the shooting. The first picture from the sets sees the two Khans in one frame with director Aanand L Rai. Isn’t this exciting much?

Reportedly, Salman and SRK spent a good time together post the shooting at Mehboob studio. The shooting of the film wrapped up around 9 pm but SRK and Salman stayed put at the studio for a quick conversation.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Well, Shah Rukh Khan played a cameo in Salman Khan’s recently released film Tubelight. Fans were quite excited to see them together on the silver screen after almost 15 years. Well, their bromance has been growing with each passing day, which is also bringing them together at the professional level. In no time, Salman and SRK fans have got one more reason to rejoice again.

To people who don’t know, Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo in Aanand L Rai’s film which will have Shah Rukh playing a dwarf. Nothing much about Salman’s role in the film has been revealed but it is being said that the actor will play himself in the film. Let’s wait and watch!

Aanand L Rai’s film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the main leads.

Watch Video Salman Khan’s KICKASS Reply On Mixed Public Review For Tubelight Will Blow Your Mind