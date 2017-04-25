Photos: ‘Nun’ Sofia Hayat Finally Gets Married To Her Romanian Boyfriend!

The former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat as we all know recently got engaged to her Romanian boyfriend, Vlad Stanescu. The model-turned-actress surprised everyone after she announced her engagement on her social media last month. The controversial lady is back in the news again. Finally, the self-proclaimed nun Gaia Mother aka Sofia Hayat is now married. Sofia finally tied the knot with Romanian beau Vlad Stanescu on Monday in a royal wedding.

Sofia looked stunning in an elegant golden gown with tiara while her beau was seen wearing sherwani. The theme of the wedding was ‘Gods Goddesses Fairies, and Angels’, followed with all Egyptian traditions and rituals. The outfits of the guests as well as of the couple reflected the Egyptian civilisation theme.

Vlad Stanescu is truly and madly in love with Sofia and had decided to marry her only a week after they started dating each other. Their marriage announcement came as a shock to everyone after Sofia Hayat, last year had announced that she is turning a nun and is planning to give up her love life. The former Bigg Boss contestant had also said that she is denouncing s*x and will never get married. Well, she surely knows how to keep herself in the limelight.

Check out their wedding pictures below:

The last morning as Miss and Mr. Single for the last day… A post shared by Sofia Hayat. (Gaia Mother) (@sofiahayat) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:02am PDT

My arrival in a heads carriage pulled by 4 white unicorns…magical.. #sofiavladwedding A post shared by Sofia Hayat. (Gaia Mother) (@sofiahayat) on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:53pm PDT

#sofiavladwedding A post shared by Hana (@hana_180196) on Apr 24, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

#sofiavladwedding A post shared by Hana (@hana_180196) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

#sofiavladwedding A post shared by Hana (@hana_180196) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

#sofiavladwedding A post shared by Hana (@hana_180196) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

The look of love #sofiavladwedding A post shared by Hana (@hana_180196) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

#sofiavladwedding A post shared by Hana (@hana_180196) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

#sofiavladwedding A post shared by Hana (@hana_180196) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:37pm PDT

Hearty congratulations to the couple!