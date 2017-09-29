Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu Blessed With A Baby Girl!

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu gave birth to a daughter on Friday. Congratulations to the couple!

Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu gave birth to a daughter on Friday and are currently over the moon. The adorable couple, who confirmed their pregnancy earlier this year in April, are currently in a joyous mood as they step into the new phase of their life today.

Kunal, taking to Twitter, wrote, “We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day Thank you for the love and blessings.”

We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day Thank you for the love&blessings — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) September 29, 2017

Earlier, it was Kunal who confirmed the pregnancy, “Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year — our first child! We feel blessed and thank you all for your good wishes.”

Just a few days back, Soha Ali Khan, who shares a very warm relationship with sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, was seen at her birthday bash. Soha looked stunning in a loose floral gown and flaunted her baby bump adorably.

About last night 🎂🎉 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

Soha, who is much active on social media, kept her fans updated about her day-to-day activities during her pregnancy. Check out pics below:

Caught between the queens of the fashion police 👮👑👠 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

Leaning on my lean friend @ninnatheninja Wearing one of many gorgeous super comfy dresses from the new @fabindianews maternity collection A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:32pm PDT

Prepping for the role of a lifetime 🤓#behindthescenes A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Sep 16, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

True love ❤️ #Masti A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

Keeping calm and carrying on … @filmfare @meetesh_photography A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Sep 5, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT