Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu Blessed With A Baby Girl!

soha ali khan kunal khemmu

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu gave birth to a daughter on Friday. Congratulations to the couple!

Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu gave birth to a daughter on Friday and are currently over the moon. The adorable couple, who confirmed their pregnancy earlier this year in April, are currently in a joyous mood as they step into the new phase of their life today.

Kunal, taking to Twitter, wrote, “We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day Thank you for the love and blessings.”

Earlier, it was Kunal who confirmed the pregnancy, “Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year — our first child! We feel blessed and thank you all for your good wishes.”

Just a few days back, Soha Ali Khan, who shares a very warm relationship with sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, was seen at her birthday bash. Soha looked stunning in a loose floral gown and flaunted her baby bump adorably.

About last night 🎂🎉

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Soha, who is much active on social media, kept her fans updated about her day-to-day activities during her pregnancy. Check out pics below:

Caught between the queens of the fashion police 👮👑👠

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Prepping for the role of a lifetime 🤓#behindthescenes

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

True love ❤️ #Masti

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Keeping calm and carrying on … @filmfare @meetesh_photography

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

And finally my favourite picture of the day 😍

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

bollywoodKareena Kapoor Khansoha ali khansoha ali khan babysoha ali khan daughterSOha Ali Khan Pregnant