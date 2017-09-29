Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu Blessed With A Baby Girl!

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu gave birth to a daughter on Friday. Congratulations to the couple!
Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu gave birth to a daughter on Friday and are currently over the moon. The adorable couple, who confirmed their pregnancy earlier this year in April, are currently in a joyous mood as they step into the new phase of their life today.
Kunal, taking to Twitter, wrote, “We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day Thank you for the love and blessings.”
— kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) September 29, 2017
Earlier, it was Kunal who confirmed the pregnancy, “Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year — our first child! We feel blessed and thank you all for your good wishes.”
Just a few days back, Soha Ali Khan, who shares a very warm relationship with sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, was seen at her birthday bash. Soha looked stunning in a loose floral gown and flaunted her baby bump adorably.
Soha, who is much active on social media, kept her fans updated about her day-to-day activities during her pregnancy. Check out pics below: