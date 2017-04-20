We Bet You Might Have Failed To Notice Sohail Khan In The Second Poster Of Salman Khan’s Tubelight!

527 SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan shares the second teaser poster of his much-talked upcoming film, Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan.

This morning, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gave a special treat to his fans by releasing the second teaser poster of his upcoming film, Tubelight. The first poster saw Salman Khan showing his back and the second poster sees the actor saluting in an innocent look.

Featuring Salman Khan, the second poster sees the actor in an innocent look with shoes dangling around his shoulders. The poster also sees a war scene right below Salman Khan’s shot. Well, Salman is not the only highlight of the poster. Yes, the war scene below also sees his brother Sohail Khan running with a gun.

Also, the another interesting thing about the poster is that this look of the actor somewhat reminds us of Salman Khan’s character from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The Being Human star had the same dressing style in Bajrangi Bhaijaan too, as we see now in Tubelight poster. Don’t you think?

Salman Khan took to Twitter and captioned the poster as, “Peace, Respect, Love and Light in your life from the Tubelight team.

Peace, Respect, Love and Light in your life from the Tubelight team . pic.twitter.com/BXjkn0Xc9m — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 20, 2017

Also, take a look at the first teaser poster of the film, in case if you have missed it.

Kya tumhe yakeen hai ? Agar tumhe yakeen hai then ‘Back his Back’ . pic.twitter.com/XxQCrOFu6U — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 19, 2017

Tubelight sees Salman Khan’s third collaboration with his close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan. The film is based on 1962 Sino-Indian War. Produced by Salman Khan Films, starring Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Movie is directed by Kabir Khan. The film will release in theaters on June 23rd, 2017.