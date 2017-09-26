Sohum Shah Leaves Mark As A Boy Next Door Lover In Simran

Sohum Shah who played a love interest to Kangana Ranaut in Simran has charmed the audience with his act in the film.

The actor has time and again treated the audiences with his hard-hitting and realistic characters.

Sohum’s old world charm and presence is a reminder of the yesteryear’s heroes which we greatly miss on screen these days.

The actor believes in opting for author-backed roles instead of portraying larger than life characters on screen.

Sohum’s character as Sameer, a simple guy without six-pack abs who tried to impress his lady love with his charm.

The actor opted for an easy go approach rather than going for a larger than life character.

Sohum is one of the finest actors in Bollywood who easily imbibe his onscreen character and is known to be a performance-driven actor.