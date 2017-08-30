Sohum Shah Plays A Romantic Role For The First Time In Simran!

Sohum Shah is playing the role of a romantic lover for the first time in his upcoming film Simran where he will be seen alongside Kangana Ranaut.

The latest song ‘Meet’ showcases Sohum Shah and Kangana Ranaut’s sweet chemistry in the film.

Their chemistry has been liked by the audience, Sohum is playing the role of Kangana’s

love interest in the film who will bring a change in her life.Sohum Shah has a very integral role in the film.

Simran marks Sohum Shah’s first outing in a romantic role and the actor has delivered his best.

Sohum Shah is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood who has time and again impressed the audiences with his power packed performances in his films.

Earlier Sohum Shah has played completely different roles in his previous films ‘Ship of Theseus’ and ‘Talvar’ and is all set to entertain the audiences as a romantic lover in ‘Simran’.

It is a big respite and a welcome change to see a new kind of a rising star like Sohum slowly carving his way with the kind of work he is doing.

He is purely dependent on his natural charm than tight clothes or six pack abs. The talented actor is leaving a mark with his naturalistic performance in every film and by experimenting with his roles.