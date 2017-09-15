Sohum Shah Stands Strong In Front Of Kangana Ranaut In Simran!

One of the most heartening plots in Simran is the love story between Praful Patel and Sameer in the film.

While the film revolves around the character of Praful Patel aka Kangana, one of the most heart touching tracks in the film is lead by Sohum Shah.

Sohum Shah has stood his ground strongly in front of the fiery actress Kangana Ranaut.

Sohum Shah holds his ground in every frame opposite Kangana and nails his romantic role, a first for the actor.

The actor perfectly compliments and owns his screen presence opposite the three-time national award winning actress Kangana Ranaut.

Earlier Sohum Shah had won critical acclaim for his effective performance alongside Irrfan Khan in Talvar.

It is a lesser known fact Sohum Shah too is a national award winner for the path breaking film Ship of Thesis in which he played the role of a naive stock broker.

Sohum Shah has been receiving accolades from film critics for his acting prowess and charming screen presence.