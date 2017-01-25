There Is Something Common In Kaabil And Raees

No, it’s not the release date. Yes, of course, that is common between Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, but that’s not what we are talking about.

The two clashed at the box-office today and earned the label of the biggest box-office clash of 2017. Despite all the efforts and peace-talks, the makers of both the film did not move their release date and now they are sharing the box-office space in its release week. Now whether this will prove detrimental on their revenue collections, only time will tell.

But we have something else to tell you now. There is something that Raees and Kaabil have in common. In case you have watched both the films, you may have figured it out even if you were seeing beyond the two stars. It is none other than actor Narendra Jha that we are talking about.

Jha, who is popular on small screen, plays a villain in Raees who adds to the climax of the movie and a cop in Kaabil. He was even seen in Hrithik’s historical adventure, Mohenjo Daro.

In an interview, Jha had said, “I really am not concerned about clashes because both have a unique concept and theme so it hardly affects the artist.”

Calling Shah Rukh a fatherly figure on sets, he said, “Shah Rukh Khan is such a great guy to work with that I was literally floored by his behavior.”

He also had only praises for Hrithik too. “He is an intelligent actor and a hard worker,” he said. “Any scene becomes better when there are actors who understand each other. He is that kind of a guy. The overall experience was a magnificent one for me.”

Jha has appeared in about 10 Bollywood movies including Haider and Force 2. Watch out for him in both the movies!