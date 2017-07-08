It Was Something I Have Never Done Before: Katrina Kaif On Jagga Jasoos

Katrina Kaif aka Shruti from Jagga Jasoos throws some light on her character and journey of the film.

Katrina Kaif, who has done 30 films uptill now finds Jagga Jasoos’s journey the most enjoyable one.

The films marks to be Katrina’s third film with Ranbir Kapoor while it’s her film with Anurag Basu.

Talking about her journey Katrina shares, “From all the 30 or so films I’ve done, the process of Jagga Jasoos was the most enjoyable for me. People might not understand that because of the time it took. Every day we were on the sets it felt that we were creating something new and interesting. As an actor it was a new and interesting process, it was something that I’ve never done before and might not be able to again”.

Katrina aka Shruti teams up with Jagga and embarks on a journey to find Jagga’s father.

‘Jagga Jasoos’ effectively encompasses the ups and downs and many adventurous moments that Ranbir Kapoor aka Jagga and Katrina Kaif aka Shruti indulge in.

The film’s trailer and songs have left the audiences in complete anticipation to witness the world of Jagga.

The film is an adventure drama where Ranbir’s character is on the look for his missing father.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.