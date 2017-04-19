Sonakshi Sinha Finally Breaks Her Silence On Engagement Rumours

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Grapevines are rife buzzing with the rumours of Sonakshi Sinha dating Bunty Sajdeh for a long time now. Suddenly, the reports of her getting engaged to Bunty made rounds too. The Dabangg actress has neither confirmed nor denied her relationship with Bunty and has always maintained silence when it came to her personal life.

But finally, in an interview with Bombay Times, she finally spoke about it.

The ‘Akira’ actress said, ”I have nothing to say now, I will comment only when I have something to say. As of now, there is nothing on the cards. There’s no pressure from my parents either. When I am ready to do it, I will.”

This is a clear indication that all the rumours about her being engaged are quashed by Sona herself.

Another strong buzz is that Sona’s mom Poonam Sinha doesn’t approve of her rumoured beau. It is conjectured that maybe that is the reason Sonakshi chooses to be discreet about it. The couple has been rumoured to be dating for some time now and were last seen at Phillauri’s screening together. In fact, the two came together in the same car.

However, Sonakshi is sure to not get married right now. Anyway, her hands are full with her professional life. The actress is currently busy with upcoming film, Noor, where she plays a journalist. She is also a judge on popular dance reality TV show, Nach Baliye 8. She will also be seen in Ittefaq with Sidharth Malhotra after this.