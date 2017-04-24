Sonakshi Sinha And Singer Armaan Malik Get Into A War Of Words On Twitter

Justin Bieber coming to India and performing with Sonakshi Sinha at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 10 has gotten all the Beliebers in India go crazy.

Pertaining to that news is the news that actor Sonakshi Sinha will be opening at Justin Bieber’s maiden concert in India.

Padma Shri award-winning singer-composer Kailash Kher didn’t quite approve of it and claimed it sends a wrong message internationally. Joining this debate was a young and popular singer, Armaan Malik. The voice behind songs like ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ and ‘Bol Do Na Zara’ took to Twitter today to hit out at actors, asking them to leave singing.

“Agree with Kailash Kher sir! Actors are actors & singers are singers. Leave the stage & mic to us, that’s our playground not yours,” he posted along with a news article that said Sona was to perform with Bieber.

Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently appearing as a judge on the reality dance show Nach Baliye 8, was quick to respond with a strong reply. “A secure artist would always encourage another artist to grow their skills and follow their dreams. Art in any form should not be suppressed.”

She didn’t leave it at that. The ‘Dabaang’ actress also added about his opinion not being consistent while reminding him that he approached her earlier for a track. “And this is definitely not the same tune you were singing when you wanted me to sing for you,” she tweeted.

Pertaining to her first tweet, he responded saying “I agree with you Sonakshi.. but I voiced what I felt about how singers are shunned in our country & given lesser importance than actors!!”

As for retorting to her claiming that he offered her to sing for him, Armaan wrote that it wasn’t him but his music composer brother Amaal Malik who had made the offer. “You are mistaking me for Amaal Malik he is the composer :)”

To which she tweeted, “Of course I know Amaal is the composer but I clearly remember you both coming up to me after an event a while back asking to do a song together.”

This got Armaan’s composer brother Amaal into the discussion as well. He admitted to having explored that option, but at the same time refused that both the brothers were present and part of it.

With this news, a very important debate does come into limelight. What do you think of actors taking to the mic and exploring their melodious side (or the lack thereof)? Tell us in comments.