Sonam Kapoor Writes Powerful Post On Social Media, Instead Gets Trolled Over National Anthem Comment

Well, one wrong word, a typo or a wrong unintentional comment; it can just turn a nightmare for any Bollywood celebrity.  The recent example is of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is currently being trolled on social media over her comment on the national anthem. The actress is being trolled for her recent article in Hindustan Times’ campaign, ‘Let’s Talk About Trolls’, an awareness on online abuse and bullying.

The actress begins her column in HT, saying, “You might call me a ‘bimbo’, a ‘naachne wali’, but you know what, I’m a terribly self-assured woman. I have a strong sense of self and I don’t need you to tell me who I am.” She adds, “The trolls can be sexist and judgmental but I know I’m smart and capable of expressing an opinion. I’m a successful woman, a feminist, a humanist, a national award winner and I say this with a great sense of pride and satisfaction: I get to live a fairy tale life every single day. I walk the international stage, I’m an avid reader with a library full of books, I am a consumer of news, an engaged Indian and so very capable of having a discussion on any issue, with anyone. Just because I’m an actor, it doesn’t mean I can’t have an opinion.  I’ve spoken up often.”

A quote from Kapoor’s piece was shared online that read, “I love my country but for some of you — and you’re the bigots, not me — I become ‘anti-national’ only because I ask questions or choose to be critical. Listen to the national anthem…recall the line you heard as kids, ‘Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Issai…”.

In no time she became a target on social media and without reading out the whole article, people jumped to the conclusion. They got down to the conclusion on the basis of that one quote and decided that the actress doesn’t know the national anthem. The Neerja actress was reminded that the words ‘Hindu, Muslim and Sikh’ do not appear in the national song.

Believe it or not, the word “national anthem” started trending on twitter after people started trolling Sonam Kapoor. Reacting to the trolls, Sonam Kapoor took to twitter and wrote, “Thank you so much twitter for the amazing response to my article and also to the #trolls who proved my point by the way they responded .”

In the same blog post, Sonam Kapoor also wrote that why is it wrong to question the status quo and even sometimes the government. She wrote, “You pounce on us when we criticize the government. Why can’t I criticize the government? Isn’t that what democracy is all about. It doesn’t matter whether I’ve voted for Narendra Modi or not. Either way, we have a right to ask questions.”

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. The actress will also feature in Padman with Akshay Kumar and her home production, Veerey Di Wedding that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

