Soni Razdan’s BANG ON Reaction About Daughter Alia Bhatt And Sidharth Malhotra’s Link-Up!

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan speaks up about her daughters link-up with Sidharth Malhotra

Unfortunately, a part of being a celebrity is having no personal space. There is constant scanning and conjecturing about all aspects of celebrity’s personal life and especially their romantic link-ups. The rumours of Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra being romantically involved with each other have been doing rounds for a long time now. And here’s what Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan has to say about it.

“Why should it (link-up) take away from her work? Why should any friendship take away from her hard work? Nobody is saying she is wasting her time with Sidharth and coming late on the sets or going early,” said the protective mother.

“She loves her work, she is a confident and hard-working girl. She is a young, normal girl. When she is free, it is her choice how she spends her time. Who she goes out with is her prerogative. Why can’t she have a nice social life?” Soni added.

That’s an immensely supportive attitude. Way to go, Soni!

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Soni Razdan is gearing up to return to the small screen after a long gap of 11 years. She was last seen in the television show Aisa Des Hai Mera in which she played the antagonist. Now, she will be seen playing a queen, Rajmata Rajeshwari Singh Ranawat in the tentatively titled soap Utre Na Rang Mahi. Also starring in the soap are Keith Sequeira, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sara Afreen Khan.

She has also acted in films like Aparna Sen’s 1981 film 36 Chowringhee Lane, her husband Mahesh Bhatt’s 1984 film Saaransh and most recently, Sanjay Gupta’s 2013 film Shootout at Wadala.

Watch Video Spotted: Alia Bhatt And Sidharth Malhotra TOGETHER At A Party