Sonu Nigam’s Tweets Against Waking Up The Azaan Leaves Twitterati Angry!

Sonu Nigam has left his fans angry with the series of tweets against the azaan (a mosque’s call to prayer). This morning, Sonu Nigam was apparently woken up by the sound of Azaan from a local mosque. The singer complained of ‘forced religiousness’ on being woken up to the sound of azaan and also wrote that he has to wake up despite not being a Muslim.

“God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India,” he wrote.

The series of tweets have not gone down well among the Twitter users. Twitterati has lashed out at the singer like never before. The singer has surely landed into trouble by sharing his piece of mind against religion on social media platform. The countless angry tweets against the singer might leave him restless for the day. Not a good start of the week?

Sonu Nigam’s lots of fans and followers have reacted:

There were many others who agreed with the singer: