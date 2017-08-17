Sooraj Pancholi Gets Injured While Practicing Martial Arts

A total gym buff, Sooraj Pancholi recently injured his hip while practicing martial arts, which resulted in his workout sessions taking a backseat. To be seen in Prabhu Deva’s highly anticipated directorial venture, the young actor cannot avoid the gym completely.

Says Sooraj, “I have been training in martial arts. I got this injury a while ago, but I’d been ignoring it. So now, it has become worse and it’s tough for me to even do a squat. I have been going for physiotherapy. I didn’t take care of it earlier, but now I have to.”

Sooraj manages to make it to the gym, despite the injury.

Sooraj adds, “I’m still doing it, though I have been advised not to. But I am making sure that I don’t put much stress on my hips. I will start shooting for Prabhu (Deva) sir’s film in October. I want to be in good shape for that, so I can’t avoid the gym.”