SPOILER ALERT: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Role Revealed In Jagga Jasoos

The surprise has been wrapped up very efficiently, but it has been revealed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the antagonist in the movie.

Jagga Jasoos is basically a musical drama movie more likely to be based in a fantasy world as is expected when it is co-produced by Disney. The movie is gaining accolades for its out-of-box plot and the perfect comic characterization by the lead actors. Anurag Basu had evidently worked very hard to make it a kid-friendly movie for the last four years ever since it was in the making. As the CBFC gave it a U/A certificate, the worries regarding the movie were raised. But, it seems they have got a reason to smile.

The makers had not revealed the identity of the antagonist of the movie. People have been busy speculating what the role of the antagonist would be in the story about a son searching for his father and also who would portray the role of the villain. It has been exclusively reported by Firstpost.com that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing the role of the main antagonist in the movie.

The versatile actor has never failed to surprise anyone with his proficiency in acting. He does justice to every role and every filmmaker is looking forward to casting him in their movies. Currently, he is seen in the Sridevi-starrer Mom, wherein he plays a pivotal role.

If reports are true, he will next be seen in Jagga Jasoos which is releasing on July 14. After that, he will be seen in Bandookbaaz Babumoshai in which he portrays the role of a sharpshooter. The movie is scheduled to release on August 25.

