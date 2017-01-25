SPOTTED: Actor Salman Khan Partying With Rumored Girlfriend Iulia Vantur And Saif Ali Khan

There is no doubt about the fact that actor Salman Khan is extremely fond of kids and recently the actor could not stop himself from adoring his cute little co-star in ‘Tubelight‘, Matin Rey Tangu. The kid hails from China and is in India these days for the shooting of the film.

Salman also introduced the child to his fans on Twitter on Monday evening. Yesterday the duo had a fun-filled day as they met Jackie Chan and attended Salman‘s personal driver’s son’s wedding. The Sultan actor then decided to keep a low-key party at his Bandra pad, Galaxy Apartments.

Salman introduced the boy to his circle of friends and family and Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also spotted there in a red-hot dress. Actor Saif-Ali-Khan also was a part of the party and graced the event in a blue bandhgala.

Later at the end of the night, Bhaijaan was seen lovingly escorting the kid to his car and bidding the boy goodbye.

