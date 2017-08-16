Spotted: Adorable Couple Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli With Fans In Sri Lanka!

Lovebirds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted together in Sri Lanka.

Despite hectic schedules, nothing can stop Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from spending time with each other. After the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka Sharma headed straight to Sri Lanka, where Virat Kohli was for India-Sir Lanka test series. Just recently, Virat and Anushka were spotted hanging out in New York ahead of the limited-overs series of India against the West Indies. Now once again, his ladylove is back by his side after India Vs Sri Lanka series.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The cutest couple was seen posing with Indian coach Ravi Shastri and some Sri Lankan fans on Independence Day. The duo is seen in their best casual avatars and truly look adorable together. Moreover, it’s great to see how Virat has kept his hand on Anushka’s shoulder, a total gentleman gesture. Isn’t it?

#viratkohli #anushkasharma 😍😘 A post shared by Viratkohli🔵 {FAN CLUB} (@viratfans.club) on Aug 16, 2017 at 2:42am PDT

Before heading back to their busy work schedules, Virat had even posted a selfie with his ladylove and captioned it, “Much needed break with my ❤.”

Much needed break with my ❤ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Fans just can’t get enough of them making back-to-back public appearances together. The two are giving some serious relationship goals and the guarded PDA between the two is loved and adored by their fans. The adorable couple is going strong with each passing day and each one is waiting for them to get married.

On a related note, India won against Sri Lanka on Sunday. India completed a comprehensive series wipeout over Sri Lanka as they thumped the other team by an innings and 171 runs in the third and final Test, which ended in less than three days. Well, team India team will be in Sri Lanka until September for the ongoing T-20 series.

Watch Video : Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma SPOTTED Celebrating Success OF Jab Harry Met Sejal