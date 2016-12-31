Photos: Estranged Couple Arbaaz Khan And Malaika Arora Spotted Partying Together In Goa!

Being in the news for their divorce petition from quite sometime, couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan,were spotted vacationing with near and dear ones in Goa.Amrita Arora recently shared a picture from their trip on Instagram in which Malaika and Arbaaz were spotted. Both Malaika and Amrita are traveling with their family and friends in Goa and will welcome the New Year there.

The Divorce petition of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora was filed at Bandra family court,Mumbai in November.Reports say that Malaika Arora has demanded atleast Rs 10 crores from Arbaaz Khan as separation settlement. It also suggested that Arbaaz Khan is ready pay the amount over a specific period of time. Though neither of them nor any legal representatives spoke about the same.

While the news of the couple getting a divorce has been there for a while, they have been spotted at various functions and events together.Surely,Malaika and Arbaaz prefer spending Quality time with child Arhaan and beloved ones this New year over their separation issues.

