Spotted: Farhan Akhtar Shops With His Cute Daughter In Bandra

The Bollywood actor, Farhan Akhtar has although separated from his wife Adhuna Akhtar, he is still a good father to his kids. Recently, we spotted him shopping with his daughter Akira. The actor specially took some time from his busy schedule to have a day out with his daughter. We spotted the two of them coming out of a shopping store in Bandra.
The actor donned a casual look wearing a plain T-shirt and denims while his daughter was looking cute in a yellow T-shirt and blue shorts.
Farhan is currently busy with projects like Lucknow Central, also starring Diana Penty. He is also working in Fakir Of Venice.