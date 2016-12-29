SPOTTED! Hrithik Roshan Enjoys Dinner Date With Ex Wife Sussanne And Family

Recently, actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted spending some quality time with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan in Dubai. Our Green Eyed Actor was seen partying together with Sussanne‘s family.

In a picture posted by Sussanne‘s sister, Farah Khan Ali, Hrithik can be seen sitting beside Sussanne and her father Sanjay Khan. We can also see Zarine Khan and Zayed Khan‘s wife Malaika. Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol with wife Tanya Deol also attended the dinner.

The picture is making the rounds on social media and it seems to be a perfect family picture. We are happy to know that everything is well between Hrithik and Sussanne. Check out the adorable pictures.