SPOTTED: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora Snapped In Town

We keep spotting our Bollywood celebs around the town. Whether it is them hitting the gym, going on a shopping spree or attending lunches and dinners, they are followed everywhere!

Recently we spotted the actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji coming out of a salon in Bandra.

Spotted at different times of the day, all three were looking stunning in their own way. While Malaika opted for a pink top paired with grey bottoms, Kareena wore a full-sleeved black top with purple bottoms. On the other hand, Tanishaa was spotted wearing an off-shoulder white top and a white-blue skirt with a slit.

Check out the pictures here…