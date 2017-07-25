SPOTTED! Priyanka Chopra In A Bold New Look!

Priyanka Chopra has been vacationing at the Maldives and is back home with some added color both to her hair and skin.

Priyanka was spotted with a glowing tan on her recent airport trip. She returned back from her family vacation to the Maldive islands.

She recently returned from her family vacation from her Maldives trip. She celebrated her birthday over the weekend with her mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra and best friend Tamanna Dutt.

The actress will be seen in a cameo in two upcoming Hollywood films ‘Isn’t It Romantic?’a romantic comedy starring Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth. The actress will also be seen in ‘A Kid Like Jake’ as a supporting role to Jim Parson, Spencer Octavia and Claire Danes.

Pictures from the sets of ‘Isn’t it Romantic’ were shared and fans in love with them. Here are some pictures from the sets.

Another one 📸 : priyanka, rebel Liam on set — #priyankachopra #isntitromantic #rebelwilson #liamhemsworth A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Fan Page 🌏🌈 (@pcourheartbeat) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

The actress was last seen in ‘Baywatch’ as the lead villain against Hollywood stars Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson and Alexandria Daddario.

The ‘Quantico’ actress is seen spotting a blonde wig and startling red dress and a dark red lip. The picture as shared by the Bollywood hairstylist Priyanka Borkar who posted the picture of PC on her Instagram account with the caption, “Yaaaasss @priyankachopra for @lofficielindia .@abhaysingh75 @brendondegee @hairbypriyanka.”

The actress is captured for the Indian branch L’Officeiel fashion magazine and is seen with a bold new look and posing for the camera. Although we are not sure if she will be on the cover, we hope Priyanka Chopra is included as a fashion queen in their magazine.

We love this new look of Priyanka Chopra and are excited to see what comes next!

