Sridevi Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor Rocks The Airport Look With Style

Actress Sridevi’s eldest daughter Jhanvi Kapoor has been doing the rounds lately and this time she was spotted at the airport

Sridevi’s two daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the epitomai of beauty and style. They are always dressed in the most fashionable way and can easily pull off anything.

The two sisters, Khushi Kapoor and Jhanvi Kapoor are even called as the Indian version of the fashion queens, the Jenner sisters Kylie and Kendall. They have also become the favourites of the media who are always trying to snap the girls at parties, gym and even at airports.

Jhanvi Kapoor was recently spotted late night at the airport by the paparazzi. She was dressed casually in a pair of high waisted jeans, a light colour full sleeved shirt and open hair. Jhanvi added a pair of nude sandals and a dark blue sling bag to her plain outfit for some colour.

The young star kid will soon be making her debut in Bollywood but there is no news yet. Though there are rumours floating about her starring in the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood movie ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ opposite Ishan Khattar, there is no confirmation on this yet. She is busy working on her dance moves and going to the gym.

Jhanvi Kapoor was recently seen at mom Sridevi’s private birthday bash hosted by Manish Malhotra. She looked her best in a backless silver tank top and blue jeans. Sister Khushi looked gorgeous in a black corset style top and leather pants and a studded choker. Both their outfits were designed by dear friend Manish Malhotra.

We must say Jhanvi Kapoor is surely on her way to becoming the next fashion queen.

