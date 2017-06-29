Sridevi Is Disappointed By SS Rajamouli’s Comments

The actress was initially approached to portray Sivagami in the Baahubali series.

The movie series of Baahubali is going to be remembered even after many years after its glorifying success. The movie wouldn’t have been the same if Bollywood actress Sridevi, who was approached for the role of Sivagami, had accepted the role.

It was reported that the veteran Bollywood actress had demanded a higher remuneration for the role so the role was offered to Ramya Krishnan. Sridevi was shocked when SS Rajamouli claimed that she asked for a large amount of money and various other facilities to work in the movie.

She said that these claims are untruthful. She said, “There are rumours that I asked about Rs 10 crore for the role, including an entire floor in a hotel and 10 flight tickets etc. I have been in the industry for about 50 years and acted in more than 300 films. Do you think I could have accomplished all of this by making such demands?”

Sridevi even mentioned that filmmakers are subject to privacy and must not reveal an actor’s fees or about any other facilities. She said,“No filmmaker has the right to reveal the remuneration of an artist on a public platform. Not only ‘Baahubali’, I have rejected several hit films in the past few years for my own reasons. No maker of those films has ever spoken about my rejecting their film on a public platform.”

Now, in another interview with Mid-Day, the actress said that she was upset with all that was said against her.She said, “I was shocked and hurt by his interview. Rajamouli is a calm and dignified person. I was very happy to (have got a chance to) work with him. But, the way he spoke about the issue made me feel very sad.”

“People would have sent me packing if I was like that. I don’t know if the producer wrongly told Rajamouli that I made all these demands but it is not in good taste to speak like this,” she added. The actress has replied well to Mr Rajamouli for humiliating her. Meanwhile, the actress is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie MOM, which will release on July 7.

