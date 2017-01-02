Sridevi’s Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor’s Photoshoot Picture Is Hot AF!

Sridevi‘s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor has managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement. Bollywood reports claim that Jhanvi will be marking her debut soon in Bollywood and she has already started prepping up for it.

Jhanvi was recently spotted in the middle of a photoshoot and her picture is making rounds on social media. Jhanvi is seen wearing a short blue floral outfit with round sunglasses. We are glad to see her pose like a pro with so much ease and grace.

It is being said that Sridevi-Boney‘s daughter will kickstart her career with the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which will be produced by Karan Johar.

While the news of her debut hasn’t been confirmed, fans are eagerly waiting to see this star kid on the block.

Do check out the picture of the diva!