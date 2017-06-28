Sridevi’s Daughter Khushi Kapoor To Make Her Small Screen Debut With This Reality Show?

Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor might be seen on the small screen soon in a dance reality show!

Sridevi’s elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor has been making news for months now. Whether it is her relationship status, her snaps in town or her Bollywood debut, she has been among the trending names of the star kids.

But her younger sister Khushi Kapoor has been away from the limelight. Apart from attending events with her sister and mother, there is not much talked about the young girl. But now it seems that Khushi will also be appearing in the news headlines as she is reportedly going to make her small screen debut soon.

Realising her ambition, Khushi has auditioned for the third season of Star Plus’ dance reality show ‘Dance Plus’. The show is going to be judged by the Bollywood Director-choreographer Remo D’souza.

Since the younger Kapoor has not been much in news, so she was not recognised by the people. “She hasn’t been seen as much as Jhanvi so people didn’t know her. Also, Khushi didn’t reveal her identity. It was only when she reached the top 35 and performed in front of Remo sir that people realised she is Sridevi’s daughter,’ says a source of indianexpress.com.

The judge is yet to decide on her further participation in the show. If he nods a yes, then Khushi will be very soon seen on the TV screens shaking her legs.

On the other hand, her elder sister Jhanvi Kapoor is very soon going to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar. The film is going to be Dharma Productions’ venture.