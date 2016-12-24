Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar Team Up Once Again

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar is known for their chemistry as friends have already rocked it in films together. Making appearances together in public and shows, the duo SRK-Karan will now come together to host the 62nd Jio Filmfare awards 2017 that recognizes and honors the best talent in Hindi cinema.

The Filmfare awards will be held on January 14, 2017, at the NSCI Dome in Worli. The awards date was announced at a press conference that was also attended by the Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt on Friday. Sources say that the Dear Zindagi actress Alia Bhatt will also be one of the performers of the awards night hosted by SRK and Karan.

The Reliance chairperson foundation Nita Ambani sent her wishes via a video message that she was delighted that Filmfare and Jio have partnered with each other and it is purely a winning combination. Also, powered by Jio, the Filmfare awards will be showcased to the audiences in unique ways across the platforms.

This year is different after Jio’s and Filmfare’s collaboration. The Jio Filmfare short film awards have also been launched and the winners will be felicitated at the awards show.

Karan Johar, who is going to be on the short film jury commented on the digital medium and said that as a filmmaker, the transition from celluloid to digital has been an emotional one because he grew up on celluloid and every frame that is painted on celluloid is special but digital is the order of the day.

Let’s see how SRK and Karan will come up as hosts in the show and make it different since this year is already different for Filmfare. We are sure the two will rock as we have already seen them as hosts and seen them together having fun too. After all, off-screen friendship really helps!