SS Rajamouli Gets Emotional Over Prabhas’s Packup

After a tiring schedule of shooting for the Baahubali 2, the actor Prabhas finally wrapped up the most awaited sequel this year. The long wait is finally over and the journey has finally come to an end. This pack up brought SS Rajamouli into a state of emotions and he took onto social media to share a message for Prabhas, who is the lead actor of Baahubali and wrote “And thats a wrap 4 Prabhas. 3.5 years. One hell of a journey Thanks darling.No one had as much belief on this project as you. That means a lot.’

The affection shows how the director is fond of the actor’s commitment to the film and the project. Well! Now that the film is finally over it will soon finally kill the curiosity as to why Katappa killed Bahubali. From memes to jokes to discussions, it has been proven that how the film is highly awaited. Also, the reports say that the Baahubali 2 teaser will roll out on the 23rd or 24th January and will be attached to Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees. Now that’s a perfect cherry on the already well iced cake.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

The first look of the film was launched on 22nd October at the Jio MAMI festival where the cast and crew of the film was present being SS Rajamouli, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia and producer Shobu. The expressed how it was shooting for one of the biggest Telugu films and also discussed about the film’s expansion from just films to virtual reality games, novels and TV series.

The Baahubali team unveiled the first look of the film where Prabhas was showcased in two different avatars. Well! the hopes for Baahubali 2 are very high after the grand success of Baahubali. Let’s wait till the trailer of the film rolls out in a couple of days. You’ll finally have the answers to your questions that you wanted since more than a year.