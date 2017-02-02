STUNNING! Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s Picture Will Surely Make Your Jaws Drop

The two hotties of Bollywood Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra recently posed together for a brand and we came across one picture from their shoot. After looking at the photograph just one question popped into our heads that- Can Somebody Please Cast Both Of Them In A Movie Together?

Sidharth looked dapper in his formal suit where our ‘Desi Girl’ rocked her off-white dress with minimal makeup and pretty diamond earrings.

Talking about the work front Sidharth will next be seen opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in Reload which is a Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK directorial and is set to release on August 25, 2017. On the other hand Priyanka was busy shooting her Television series, Quantico 2 and will also make a Hollywood debut with Baywatch.

Have you checked out their picture yet?