Suhana Khan Gets Irritated With Daddy Shah Rukh Khan Because Of This Habit

Shah Rukh Khan talks about his daughter Suhana Khan and an incident on the sets of his upcoming movie, Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Shah Rukh Khan may be a superstar in Bollywood, but at home, he is a father of three kids and he is very fond of his children too. Recently, the King Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has been making headlines for her public appearances in stylish ensembles. The star kid became the most talked about person at a party during a restaurant launch in Mumbai.

During a media interaction on Eid, Shah Rukh Khan reminisced an incident about her daughter on the sets of his upcoming movie, Jab Harry Met Sejal. Talking to DNA After Hrs. he said, ”For one step, I gave 10 takes. Although Imtiaz was okay with the shot, I persisted in giving a few more takes because I felt I was not doing it too well. In the film, that shot is hardly there for three seconds. When Suhana saw that, she asked me, ‘Why would you do so much for three seconds?”

But the superstar has his own reasons, as he added, ”Maybe, I get a little obsessed with it, especially when I feel I’m not getting it right. My kids know me really well and they (especially Suhana) find this habit irritating.”

Meanwhile, the actor was asked about his daughter’s debut in Bollywood to which he said that his kids are studying now and can only work after they finish their graduation. Also, he said that if any of his children have to become an actor, they have to first study to be an actor. Long way to go for Shah Rukh khan’s kids!

