Suicide Attempt in Bigg Boss Tamil House, Oviya Helen QUITS The Show!

Bigg Boss Tamil, which is being hosted by Kamal Haasan, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons from the time it started. It’s been almost one month and the show has only been breeding controversies with each passing day. Although the show has been securing high TRPs, the show is hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Now according to reports, actress Oviya Helen, the most popular and people’s favorite Bigg Boss contestant has allegedly tried to commit suicide. Yes, another contestant has tried to commit suicide on the reality show. Reports suggest that the actress tried to commit suicide by drowning herself in the swimming pool with her nose closed by her. The actress took this extreme step after her fellow contestant Aarav turned down her love proposal and started taking it in a funnier way. This has left her extremely upset and was seen behaving weird along with other contestants as well.

Media reports also suggest that police had visited the Bigg Boss house to investigate her suicide attempt. The makers of the show have avoided talking about the controversy surrounding the actress.

While reports suggest that Oviya has left the show due to mental stress, it is still unclear if she would be back in the show again.

Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed to stop Tamil reality show Bigg Boss in Madras High Court. As earlier we reported, PIL filed by Saravanan alias cine Saravanan states that the show projects women in a pejorative manner and is hurtful towards the downtrodden. As per Deccan Chronicle, the PIL also claims that the reality show, hosted by Kamal Haasan, denigrates women by playing with their emotions.