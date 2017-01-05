Here’s What Sultan Director Has To Say About Aamir Khan’s Dangal

There was so much spoken and written about the fact that Salman Khan’s Sultan and Aamir Khan’s Dangal will be a similar movie as both of them are based in the backdrop of wrestling in Haryana. Obviously, when the trailer first came out, it was hard to ignore the similarities the two movies had. Sultan being released first and the kind of response it got only made it that much worse for Dangal, or so we thought.

All this conjectures and speculations were put to rest when Dangal was released. It was a starkly different movie than Sultan and the only common ground was wrestling. One was a love story and the other was a family biopic.

Now, the tables have turned and most people agree than Dangal is a better movie than Sultan. Salman himself admitted to “hating” Aamir for his achievement in the film, and that Dangal is not only a better film than Sultan, but also better than Aamir’s Lagaan. Dangal is touted as one of the best Aamir film as well.

After Salman, Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar, agrees. “I saw the film before leaving, loved it. I had predicted Dangal will be the best film of the year. It’s a phenomenal story and a very relevant subject for India.”

Ali reveals how he and Dangal director, Nitesh Tiwari met and discussed the two films to avoid similarities between the two films. “I went to him and we both spoke about the portions in our films where there could be a possible overlap. It was a wise idea to share our thoughts. We were completely open in our thought processes regarding our films. More films with similar backdrops should work in consultation with one another to avoid repetition.”

Ali will now be director Salman in the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger also starring Katrina Kaif.

