Sunny Leone Caused Chaos In The Theatres, Here’s When And How

Audience Throw Money And Dance At Sunny Leone’s Laila Main Laila In Raees

Sunny Leone’s song from Raees, ‘Laila Main Laila’ was a hit even before the movie was released. It created tremors and crossed over 80 million views on YouTube! Sunny re-created the magic of Zeenat Aman’s iconic dance number ‘Laila Main Laila’ in Shah Rukh Khan’ Raees.

The madness of the song had definitely reached a new height breaking all levels of crazy. The social media has been flooded with videos of with her fans dancing and showering money in the movie theatres, while watching ‘Raees’. The fans have gone rogue jumping up and down on their seats sure causing chaos in the theatre.

A star of the stature of a SRK or Salman Khan has seen this kind of madness and appreciation from the fans. Being first time for Sunny, she was surprised and thrilled about the videos at the same time.

She took to Twitter to share the video and wrote, “Omg!! I just saw money flying in the air! Holy moly! This is craziness!! I love it!!!” In another tweet, she said, “I feel so emotional watching this because I have the best fans ever in the world! Love you all!”

Mad fans of u Mam @SunnyLeone watching #Raees with whole Kurnool Srk fans nice movie sir @iamsrk nd @Nawazuddin_S pic.twitter.com/F013hrHnhO — Sabeer Srk (@shaiksabeer230) January 25, 2017

Sunny Leone has undeniably a sizzling chemistry with King Khan. Earlier, the actor was moved by the kind of adulation SRK has. She experienced some lifetime moments when she was on the train with team Raees, from Mumbai to Delhi.

