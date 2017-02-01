Sunny Leone’s Hot Photoshoot With Husband Daniel Will Leave You Wanting For More!

Our hotty ‘Laila’ aka Sunny Leone made headlines few days back with her hot dance moves in Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Raees‘. And now this hotty is grabbing all the eyeballs through her pictures that she has shared with her husband Daniel Weber.

Sunny Leone shared pictures of her and husband Daniel on her Instagram account and we bet they are surely the hottest thing you’ll see today. The couple looked mesmerizing in a complimenting white attire. Sunny was seen wearing a beautiful white gown with red lips and minimal makeup while hubby Daniel rocked the look in a white shirt and black pant.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Currently Sunny is enjoying all the success of Raees as the song has topped the music charts. She will next be seen doing a special song in ‘Baadshaho’ which starrs Ajay Devgn. Have you checked out the couple’s pictures yet?

Sunny Leone and Daniel do give us some serious #relationshipgoals!

Also Watch: Sunny Leone Reacts On People Going Mad On Raees Song ‘Laila Main Laila In Theater’