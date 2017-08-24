Sunny Leone’s Picture With Her Adopted Daughter Stirs A Controversy!

Sunny Leone’s picture with her adopted baby girl has stirred a controversy.

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a baby girl last month, leaving everyone pleasantly surprised. The couple has named the child, Nisha Kaur Weber. Well, now Sunny Leone’s pictures with her daughter have stirred a controversy.

As per media reports, Central Adoption Resource Authority(CARA) is being accused of having violated the Juvenile Justice Act (JJ Act) by putting out a picture of the girl with ‘unpleasant and objectionable’ statements.

It is being reported that CARA made offensive comments about the 21-month-old baby while praising the actress on twitter over adopting the child. According to a report in DNA, the Star Child Protection Committee has taken offense against CARA for sharing the picture of the girl on social media and to comments on the child’s skin colour and appearance. A complaint has been filed with the National Commission for Protection of Child’s Rights and Ministry of Child and Women Development.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi will also take necessary action against the officer who violated the JJ Act.

National Commission for Protection of Child’s Right’s member, Yashwant Jain even got the objectionable tweet deleted by CARA

The toddler adopted by actor Sunny Leone last month had been turned down by 11 prospective parents before she could find a family.

“Without looking at colour, background and health status, Sunny Leone happily took the child in adoption. We respect that they didn’t try to bend the rules and stood in the queue like all the other parents,” said by Child Adoption Resource Agency (CARA) CEO Lt Col Deepak Kumar earlier this month.

