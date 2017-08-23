Sunny Deol Turns Selfie Addict In Poster Boys

Sunny Deol plays a selfie addict in his upcoming movie, Poster Boys which is directed by Shreyas Talpade. Sunny Deol is a tech savy person in real life but when he had to portray a role of a selfie addict initially it was a bit awkward for him because it’s something he has never portrayed in any of his films.

To add to the discomfort, his brother Bobby Deol who will also be seen in the movie, would chuckle seeing his pouting lips, making the entire set burst up with laughter as they got to see the shy and reserved Sunny in a very different avatar. Sunny would let out a roar whenever he had to enact the scene before disappearing into the vanity van.

Poster Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd, Shreyas Talpade and Deepti Talpade. A light hearted comedy-drama starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade. Directed by Shreyas Talpade, the film is slated to release on September 8th, 2017.

Eagerly awaited in the month of September, thanks to its quirky and curious theme, Shreyas Talpade’s directorial ‘Poster Boys’ brings together the Deol Brothers in avatars never seen before. Donning the hat of Director and actor both, Shreyas created a shoot set so organized and fun, that the film was completed at lightening speed! Apparently the Deols had a blast working on Poster Boys thanks to which they shot their scenes at a stretch in just 37 days!

An inside source claims that ‘Poster Boys’ is one of Sunny Deol’s fastest films completed yet in his illustrious career.

A source says,” Shreyas had never worked with the deols and he was a fan boy of Sunny Deol. With Bobby, he did a lot of workshops before the shoot and got to know him really well. They finished the shoot in 37 days,3-4 days in advance as per the schedule with few extra days in hand. That’s how well planned Shreyas and Sony pulled off the entire schedule in one go. For the trio, on the last day of the shoot, they had no idea that the shooting is coming to an end as they had a great time filming it in Bhor.”

Well, looks the bonhomie off sets definitely reflects onscreen with the trailer having fone viral already!

