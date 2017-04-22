Sushant Singh Rajput BREAKS SILENCE On Dating Kriti Sanon And Taking Her On A Ride In His New Car!

Sushant Singh Rajput finally breaks his silence on dating his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon post break-up with Ankita Lokhande.

Last year, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s breakup news came as a shock for fans as well as for media. Especially since the duo had publicly announced that they were going to tie the knot soon. Soon several reports about their break up started doing rounds. Some stated that Sushant’s closeness with Kriti Sanon was the reason behind their break up. However, the real reason behind their break-up is not known.

Post break-up, Sushant is being linked with his ‘Raabta’ co-star Kriti Sanon. The duo reportedly started seeing each other while shooting for the film. Their frequent meets and closeness have left every wonder if the two are dating each other. Just recently, Sushant has taken Kriti on a long drive. Sushant bought a brand new Maserati Quattroporte for himself and took Kriti on a ride. The photos of the same went viral on the social media.

Now, in a recent interview with Pune Mirror, when asked about the rumours of him dating Kriti being fuelled after he took her for a ride, Sushant explained, “It’s not like I bought the car and took Kriti for a ride. I had taken the car out for a spin alone the day it was delivered. Nobody clicked any pictures then.”

Sushant further stated that he is quite shocked with the reports of him dating Kriti and then breaking up and hen getting back together because of the Maserati. The report further states that he got to know about all the stories when he googled himself. “I read about this thing between us, then there were stories about a fight and a break-up and then suddenly, probably because of the Maserati we were back together. They are all very interesting but untrue. We are good friends. She’s an engineer and I was studying to be one too before I dropped out. We’re both from Delhi, big foodies and like spending time together. Period,” he was quoted saying.